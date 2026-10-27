Marlborough’s windy Labour Day has left some without power, and one Blenheim house with its roof flapping in the wind.

The damage comes as another blast of cold and windy weather could hit the region this week.

Marlborough was under an orange strong wind warning for 15 hours from 5pm on Monday until 8am on Tuesday.

A MetService spokesperson said northwesterly wind speeds in Marlborough averaged between 43kph and 69kph over the duration of the warning.

A weather station at Marlborough Airport recorded a strongest gust of 70kph at 5am on Tuesday. Kaikōura Peninsula topped that, recording a gust of 128kph at 6am on Tuesday.

Marlborough Lines general manager Warner Nichol told Local Democracy Reporting on Tuesday morning a power line had come down overnight on Ōpōuri Rd, near Rai Valley, leaving 38 customers without power. Power would likely be restored later on Tuesday, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they only had one report of wind damage in Marlborough, to a Blenheim property with a loose bit of roofing iron at 5am on Tuesday.

A Blenheim fire crew was dispatched to secure the bit of iron before leaving it in the care of the residents.

A Marlborough District Council spokesperson said Marlborough Roads did not report any serious wind-related issues.

A MetService spokesperson said on Tuesday that strong winds would continue periodically throughout the week and heading into the Marlborough Anniversary long weekend.

The northwesterlies eased on Tuesday but were forecast to pick up again on Wednesday, becoming gusty.

Thursday would bring a “polar jet stream” of “very strong” southwesterlies and some showers to the region.

The southwesterlies would bring down temperatures, with a high of 16C forecast for Blenheim on Saturday.

The warmer northwesterlies would return on Sunday, pushing Blenheim’s high to 22C.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.