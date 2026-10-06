A concerned community group is calling for council to check the safety of Blenheim’s brand new town centre pavers.

Chairman of Blenheim Voice and Action Community Group David Clode says a woman using a walking frame contacted him, worried about walking on the revamped pavement.

Her walker got trapped on a street etching on Market Street in Blenheim, causing it to tip slightly, he explains.

“The wheels of her walker got stuck and she was scared she’d end up flat on her face.

“If it affects one person, then it’s likely to affect many.”

The concern comes as stage one of Blenheim’s town centre’s $4.3 million revamp was completed ahead of schedule. Part of the revitalisation project was to replace the older, slippery pavers.

A spokesperson from Marlborough District Council says they are happy to meet with the woman involved.

"Paver etchings are a common design feature in streetscape projects across New Zealand and are intentionally designed with a very shallow depth to avoid creating a trip hazard or other issue.

“Council has not received any other reports of similar concerns. We would be happy to meet with the woman involved to better understand her experience and discuss whether there is anything that may need to be addressed.”

Chairman of the Blenheim Voice and Action Community Group David Clode says the organisation is there to help with a range of matters, including accessibility issues. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

Addressing a meeting of the recently established organisation on Monday, David says they are there to help with such issues.

Members are already looking into accessibility problems in some well-known town centre shops.

David explains he had experienced issues himself.

“There are problems…a carer had to actually lift me over the steps [at one store] which is not a particularly easy thing to do.

“I’ve also had to get help with automatic doors and get someone to hold them open for me before I could go in. It was quite frightening to find yourself cut off by electric doors.”

Marlborough CBD improvements include new paving, upgraded lighting and refreshed planting with a strong focus on New Zealand natives. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

The Voice and Action Group is supported by CCS Disability Action and aims to help people with any concerns or problems they, their Whānau, or support people may have regarding accessibility issues and barriers in the community.

The second purpose is to build a support network for people with disabilities and make some new connections and friends.

David says “Voice and Action Community Groups were set up throughout most areas in New Zealand for people with disabilities. It’s a means for people to talk through problems and issues that are common and we hope to be able to find the answers.”

The group is looking for more members including those living with disabilities, their carers and family who may have experienced problems with accessibility.

“If you have and would like to bring attention to the issue, come along to the Voice & Action Community Group meeting, let us know and we can work toward finding a solution,” David says.

For further information contact: Yvette at CCS Disability Action. Email: Blenheim.Admin@ccsdisabilityaction.org.nz Phone: 03 578 1170