One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash near Pelorus Bridge this morning.

State Highway 6 in Marlborough is currently closed after the single vehicle crash was reported at 10:30 this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene, and Police have confirmed its Serious Crash Unit is also attending.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson says they responded to the crash with one helicopter, two ambulances and one First Response Unit.

"Two patients were assessed by the ambulance crews at the scene, with one in a moderate condition transported to Wairau Hospital by ambulance in Blenheim.

"The other person was flown to Wellington Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.”

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Katohi spokesperson said the road had been closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel but the road could possibly reopen within the next hour.

No immediate local road detours are available, meaning there is no direct access between Nelson and Blenheim on State Highway 6 until this incident is resolved.



The only available route is via State Highway 63 Wairau Valley and State Highway 6 south of Nelson.

This is a much longer route and will require extra travel time.

Updates on the highway’s status can be checked online. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before they travel.