A young speed skater has come up with a spookily clever way to help raise money for a national competition.

Blenheim Roller Skating Club’s Sophie Webb, 10, has her heart set on getting to the New Zealand Speed Skating National Championships in February next year.

The talented roller skater, who has already won seven medals at national competitions, has organised a Halloween disco so she and her fellow skaters can compete.

With each competitor looking at hundreds of dollars to attend, Sophie says she really hopes people will support the event.

Kalara Green and Sophie Webb give their Halloween outfits a trial run ahead of a special fundraiser for Blenheim Roller Skating Club. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

“Anyone is welcome, you don’t have to be able to skate but if you want to give it a go, someone will be here to help.

“There will be a Halloween costume competition with a prize for the winner, I’m really looking forward to it but a bit nervous in case people don’t come.”

The Whitney Street School pupil says she came up with the idea after attending a meeting at a local karting club with her dad.

‘My brother’s really good at karting and they were talking about how to raise money for their club.

“I thought, what if I had my own fundraiser so we don’t have to put all the pressure on the adults to raise the money.

“I started thinking about having a sausage sizzle and it just grew from there.”

Sophie has spent hours planning the event which will be held on Halloween itself and will also include a sausage sizzle, a bake sale, a raffle and more.

“It would mean a lot to me if more people could come along, have fun, and help me and the other skaters get to Nationals, Sophie says.

Rollerbladers Sophie Webb, 10 and best friend Kalara Green, 14, have already won many medals at national competitions. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

“Every bit of support makes a big difference, and I think people will have a good time.”

The fundraiser is happening on Saturday, 31 October, from 5pm–8pm at the Blenheim Roller Skating Club rink on Stephenson Street.

Entry is $5 including skate hire and $2 if you bring your own.