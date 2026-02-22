The On the Fly Festival mixed a celebration of fly fishing, the Mataura River and education, as the Environment Southland team allowed people to have a fish while learning about the native fish and microbiome. Pictured: Environment Southland biosecurity plant leader Jolie Hazley, Shiloh Johnstone, 1, Bethany Johnstone, 4, and Peter Johnstone. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

The On the Fly Festival in Gore reeled in a thousand people yesterday afternoon to celebrate the Mataura River, from its microbiome all way to the catch.

Windy weather was not a deterrent for people coming and going as a steady drip of families and fishing enthusiasts wandered through to enjoy all the festival had to offer.

Southland Fish and Game were on hand to teach young fishers how to cast and catch on the grassland before a competition led to a couple reeling in some great prizes — including two new fishing rods.

Hatching pools were also a sight to see, with plenty of educational material there for the people to learn about the work done to keep the rivers populated with fish ready for the catch.

Environment Southland demonstrated the biodiversity of the Mataura River with displays filled with the small bugs which provide a vital role in feeding the fish of the river.

An art installation with prints of the Gore Trout, chill-out spaces, historical displays — it was a curated celebration of all the Mataura River gives to the region.

A windy day did not stop Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts having a go at fly-fishing the Mataura River under the careful eye of fishing guide Mike Dennis.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said the festival was another hit: a success for the 1000-odd people who came through finding a little something no matter what they wanted.

"We’ve had a steady flow of people.

"They’re enjoying the river, the food, the activity: it’s been great.

"We’ve had the fishing game here, running a casting competition, there have been a ton of fly-fishing demos and presentations.

"People can have a go at the river if they want to," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@odt.co.nz