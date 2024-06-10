$240k raised for girls who lost parents to cancer

Marjan and Nigel Joyce with their daughters. Photo: Givealittle

Almost $240,000 has been raised for two young Christchurch girls whose parents died from cancer within the same week.

Nigel and Marjan Joyce died from brain and breast cancer respectively, leaving behind two daughters aged 8 and 4.

A Givealittle page set up by family friend Angela Hawkins had raised $93,000 for the girls by Friday afternoon, the New Zealand Herald reported.

But a wave of donations over the weekend had pushed the Givealittle page total to $238,016 by 10am on Monday.

"Every single bit helps as the Joyce family prepares for the next chapter in life and supports the girls on their new path," Hawkins told the Herald.

"Your contributions help keep the memory of their parents alive and aid the girls in thriving and growing in their new normal, surrounded by a caring and amazingly supportive family."

Hawkins told the Herald she started the page on May 24, saying Nigel had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, while Marjan was shortly after diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

The Givealittle page states: "In a devastating turn of events, Nigel had a health crisis on ANZAC Day and is now in end-of-life care with approximately two weeks to live.

"After just finishing radiation treatment and being told her breast cancer had gone, tragically, Marjan began experiencing vision loss and seizures three weeks ago, which has now been diagnosed that the cancer had spread through her brain.

"Their family is beyond devastated and is doing their best to support each other and maintain some semblance of normalcy for their two young girls during this unimaginable situation.

"This page is set up to support the girls and the family as they navigate this heart-wrenching time. As parents, this situation strikes a deep chord, and as we look at the faces of our loved ones, we can only begin to imagine the pain they are enduring."