The father of a young child who was attacked at an Auckland park last weekend says she is conscious "but not much more than that" and will be released from hospital in the next couple of days.

His daughter was assaulted at Myers Park, near Queen St, about 4.45pm on Sunday.

She was taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries after the attack, but was now in a stable condition.

Police confirmed that a 20-year-old man had been charged with attempted murder and was in custody.

The young girl's father told Stuff she underwent surgery the night of the incident.

"Currently she is pretty much OK from the medical point of view, the physical condition. Most likely we will be out of hospital quite soon, in a day or two.

"She is disconnected from all medicine and can walk by herself, she just needs to be supervised by hospital staff and as we gather the last bits of information."

He said she had "a lot of scars on her head" but would be released once she ticked all the boxes.

He said psychologically she was okay, but had post traumatic stress in her own way.

"Because she is young and children at that age undergo it in a different way compared to adults, so most of the time she behaves normally but from time to time she asks questions about what has happened and similar things," he told Stuff.

The alleged attacker was taken to hospital in serious condition following the incident as a result of self-inflicted injuries.

The man did not appear in court on Tuesday as planned because he was still in hospital, his defence lawyer Jason Yang said.

He said his client, who has name suppression, has had his first appearance rescheduled to November 9.

Police said the child and the adult did not know each other.