Activist urges action as govt looks to scrap clean car standard

Climate Liberation Aotearoa's Jen Olsen said all the figures show electric vehicles are a better option. Photo: Getty Images

A climate activist says it is up to individuals to do the right thing if the government will not do more to reduce vehicle emissions.

The government is considering scrapping the clean car standard, which limits the average carbon dioxide emissions from the tailpipes of new cars brought into the country.

In November, the government slashed the fees importers pay to bring in high-emitting vehicles by 80 percent.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa's Jen Olsen is urging people not to buy luxury vehicles, such as SUVs, which she said could emit three to four times the amount of carbon per kilometre that petrol vehicles do.

"Carbon emissions are causing the climate emergency and all of the severe weather events that go with it. To go backwards like this for the sake of the motor industry is very disappointing.

"It is going to have to be individuals who decide no, we don't want these vehicles.

"In a time of climate emergency, when we all need to be thinking about reducing our climate footprint, some things we can live without. Luxury cars are one of them."

She said opting for an electric or hybrid vehicle was far better for the environment.

"When you're going to buy a car, there's always information about the emissions it produces. I would ask people to look at this and take it seriously.

"All the figures say that electric vehicles are far better. Even a hybrid car will use a fraction of the petrol that a petrol car does, saving you money and saving emissions."

During storms in October 2025, a fallen tree damaged Olsen's Dunedin home, which she said made the issue even more personal.

"Its been quite a big clean up. I was lucky there was little damage inside my house. But extreme weather is happening more and more, and it's not going to go away. That's why I'm so disappointed about where the government is going."

She said luxury emissions in general were a concern to Climate Liberation Aotearoa, and they were also opposed to people taking luxury cruises and plane flights.

"If you're going to take a holiday, please don't take a cruise.

"If people are going overseas to visit family members that's a different thing, but if you can take a holiday at home, think twice about taking a flight."