A Wairarapa man who died after speaking at a council meeting has been described as a passionate and dogged advocate for his community and the environment.

Garry Dittmer, 68, had been seeking a response from the South Wairarapa District Council regarding his long-standing concerns about 1080 use in the area when he collapsed at the meeting earlier this month.

Friend and fellow community activist Claire Bleakley said Dittmer had been raising issues with council for decades, and had become frustrated about the council's responses to his questions under the Official Information Act.

"He was extremely concerned about the environment. Once he got his teeth into something he really strove to try and make it right," Bleakley said.

A spokesperson for the family said Dittmer had repeatedly lobbied the council to prevent 1080 drops in South Wairarapa with particular emphasis on his perceived risks to public drinking water catchments.

"Garry's love for our family, his love for his community and his love for our beautiful country and its people was at the heart of everything he did.

"We cannot even begin to articulate who and what we have lost at this point in time," the spokesperson said.

Video footage of the meeting showed Dittmer speaking from behind a desk at the council meeting.

Under council rules, Dittmer was allocated three minutes during the public participation session to put his initial point or question forward, with another two minutes available for councillors to ask questions on the matter.

In response to Dittmer at the meeting, Councillor Aidan Ellims replied: "Garry, the issue about 1080 is not a South Wairarapa District Council issue".

Water infrastructure and services were provided by the council, but 1080 use for predator control was undertaken by Department of Conservation, who said on their website no drinking water in New Zealand had ever been contaminated by their 1080 operations.

Dittmer pressed his point for his final minute of allocated time, but the conversation deteriorated and Mayor Fran Wilde adjourned the meeting.

Warren Woodgyer attended the meeting, and told RNZ that Dittmer appeared stressed and crossed beneath the barrier, and attempted to follow the councillors as they exited the chamber.

He said Dittmer was escorted back towards his seat by a councillor, but collapsed, falling onto the table and then to the floor.

In a statement, Wilde said Dittmer's death was "highly distressing" for the public as well as councillors and staff.

"Emergency services were immediately informed, along with the local medical centre. We fortunately had a person on the council with a medical background who was able to administer CPR until the other services arrived.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Dittmer's family and friends. Several people from the council who knew the family attended last week's memorial service," Wilde said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a medical event in Texas St, Martinborough, about 2.20pm on October 1, and the death was being referred to the Coroner.