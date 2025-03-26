Assault charge for student who attacked teachers with scissors

File photo

A student has been excluded and is now facing several criminal charges after he used a pair of scissors to assault two teachers at a Christchurch school.

Emergency services were called to Haeata Community Campus in the suburb of Aranui shortly before 2pm last Wednesday.

The assault involving a Year 9 student happened in the primary section of the school, and was witnessed by a number of staff and students.

One teacher was cut on the palm of their hand and another received head injuries.

The teachers received medical treatment but did not require hospitalisation.

The student was suspended the next day with an investigation launched.

He is also facing a total seven charges that police say "range from assault, threats, and possession of an offensive weapon".

School leaders said the board were considering three options, including lifting the suspension, extending the suspension with conditions, or excluding the student.

On Wednesday, a joint statement from principal Dr Peggy Burrows and the school board's presiding member Dr David Ivory confirmed the student would not be returning to school.

The decision was made during a disciplinary hearing between the board on Tuesday.

"Having met with the student and their whānau; and after in depth discussion and a review of all information provided, the board resolved, pursuant to section 81(1)(c) of the Education & Training Act 2020, to exclude the student from Haeata Community Campus.

"It is the board's view that the safety of staff and students at Haeata Community Campus is of paramount importance.

"The board had regard for the rights of the student concerned, and balanced those rights with the rights of the staff involved and the rights of the students and staff at Haeata Community Campus to be safe at school."

Students younger than 16 cannot be expelled from schools, but can be "excluded" by a school. This means the school and ministry have to try to find a new school for the pupil, but if they can't the student can return to the same school.

Both staff members remain on extended leave at home.

The board decided that the circumstances of the case and the student's conduct met the threshold of "gross misconduct that is a harmful or dangerous example to other students at Haeata Community Campus".

"The board now requires the student to leave Haeata Community Campus and attend another kura/school because they are under 16 years of age."

The boy is due to appear in the Youth Court next month.