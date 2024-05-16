Assault claim on Taika Waititi series

American actor Charlyne Yi plays Judy in the series. Photo: Getty Images

Allegations of physical assault and coercion have emerged from the set of Kiwi director Taika Waititi's Apple+ series Time Bandits.

Charlyne Yi, who plays Judy on the show, has alleged on Instagram they were "physically assaulted multiple times by an actor, as well as psychologically abused".

Yi also claimed they were gaslit by co-workers, producers and HR, and "coerced to quit" the project, which was filmed in New Zealand in 2022 and 2023.

In a second Instagram post on May 15, Yi laid out their claims, not naming anyone in particular.

Taika Waititi. Photo: Getty Images

"My abuser pressed his body on me from behind, to the point I had to dig my feet into the ground to keep my stance during rehearsals and filming. I tried to shove him off. And he pushed down harder, and harder, till I felt my lower back compress, sending sharp pains through my whole body."

Yi claimed the actor later "pressed his body on me again knowing of my injury, and changed blocking during filming even though it would ruin continuity".

Time Bandits is based on the 1981 film of the same name.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Flight of the Conchords' Jermaine Clement serving as an executive producer.

Paramount has issued a statement in light of the allegations, noting: "The safety of our cast and crew is very important to us, and we take all concerns that are raised to us very seriously.

"At the time of the complaint, Paramount Television Studios conducted a full investigation regarding allegations that were brought to our attention.

"While all investigations are confidential and we cannot comment on specifics, additional steps were taken to address concerns."

