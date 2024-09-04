Auckland rail workers in hospital after lines hit

Britomart train station has been closed. Photo: RNZ (file)

Two Auckland rail workers are in hospital after being injured by powerlines in Auckland.

Trains throughout the city have been delayed and the Britomart station has been closed this morning.

A maintenance vehicle came into contact with overhead lines between Newmarket and Britomart about 1.30am.

The Onehunga line is suspended.

Most trains are running at a reduced 20-minute frequency and are stopping at Newmarket.

Buses are then taking passengers between Newmarket and Britomart.