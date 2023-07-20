Auckland shooting: Construction workers describe confusion and fear

Armed police and construction workers in Downtown Auckland as police deal with an active shooter situation. Photo: NZ Herald

A construction worker in the building stormed by a gunman in Auckland’s CBD this morning initially thought an alarm inside the building was a test.

”Sometimes we have an alarm for training for security… it just goes away, and I thought it was the same situation,” the worker, who did not want to be named, said.

He headed towards the stairs to exit the building before he saw his distraught manager.

”My manager was on the stairs and cried out, ‘down, down, down.”

As he reached level four, another manager suddenly screamed at him to head back up the stairs.

”We went down and then another manager said, ‘up, run up, up!”

He said none of the workers were aware of what they were running from as they ran up and down the 22-floor building.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said “it is with deep sorrow that I can confirm two people have been killed” in the incident which unfolded in a building being renovated near Britomart.

Police said the 24-year-old gunman was confirmed dead. He was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet and had entered the building site in lower Queen St and opened fire.

The construction worker described the chaos unfolding.

”We went to 12, and other guys said go up, so then we went to 16 and stopped because no one knew [what was going on]”.

When gunshots were fired, the worker didn’t instantly recognise it as he had construction ear muffs on.

”I didn’t think it was [gun] shot. I thought, what’s that noise from? Because it was unusual noise.

”Then this guy just dropped to the floor on the concrete.”

He said his colleagues were running around the floor looking for things to hide behind.

”I heard shooting from [the] stairs.

“Later I saw one guy, he’s using his vest to tighten his head… it was bleeding.

”He walked closer to check the man’s injuries and saw a big puddle of blood around the man.

”It was around one and a half litres of blood, no less.”

The worker told police about the injured man as he went down the staircase, which was bloodied.

”When I go outside I was just shaking because I didn’t think [this would happen].

”Why he didn’t shoot me? I was last, and I walk slowly.”

He said he had never seen anything like it, and he had been living in New Zealand since 2021.

Building worker Sione Fulei said he thought it was possible the gunman entered the building for up to an hour before people knew he was there.

”The gunman was already inside the building but we didn’t know about it.

“Then that’s when some of the workers were, like already running around. They were yelling out.

”That’s when we knew that someone was here with the gun.”

He and his co-workers scattered out of the building and headed towards the wharf.

”The cops and they were rushing in. But he was already at the top of the building… the gunman.

”So somehow he got into the building but didn’t know how he got in.”

The worker said there were security and systems that required a pass to get in to the building, so they were surprised the gunman was able to get in.

”Because for someone that knows how to get inside, like, he probably works on the site, too. He probably knew how to get in and where everyone’s gonna be in the morning.”

”The worker said it was possible the worker had been in the building since as early as 6am before the chaos unfolded.

”Everyone was in shock, some of our boys were still in the building and some were already outside.”