Police are urging people withholding information about Baby Ru to come forward on the three-year anniversary of the Lower Hutt toddler's death.

Baby Ru - officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall - died at Hutt Hospital with critical injuries in October 2023.

On Sunday, Baby Ru should be celebrating turning 5 with his family, but instead his whānau will mark three years since his death.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau at this difficult time, what should be a time of celebration is now one of sadness," Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

"The investigation team remain as committed as we were on day one that justice is served for Baby Ru."

Three people were inside the Poole St, Taitā home on October 22, 2023 when Baby Ru suffered blunt-force trauma so severe it fractured his skill.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard. Photo: RNZ

The three people, who police have said are persons of interest are Rosie Morunga, her then-partner Dylan Ross, and the child's mother, Storm Wall.

"We are highly motivated to hold the person responsible to account, and we continue to engage with the Crown Solicitor and forensic experts to assess evidential material gathered in order to determine the criminal liability of persons of interest," Pritchard said.

He said police knew people had information they were withholding regarding Baby Ru's death and urged them to come forward.

Pritchard said police would continue to investigate every possible lead and piece of information they received, no matter how small.

Wall - who has repeatedly denied being involved in her son's death - has previously spoken at length with RNZ about what she alleges happened to her son and who she claims killed him.

RNZ is unable to report those allegations.

Neither Morunga nor Ross have spoken to the media since the homicide investigation began.

If anyone could assist with police inquiries, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, quoting file number 231022/1708. Information could also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.