The High Court has ruled regulations banning new prescriptions of puberty blockers for young people with gender dysphoria were unlawful.

In 2025, the Government sought to introduce regulations stopping doctors from making new prescriptions of puberty blockers for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria or gender incongruence.

The Ministry of Health undertook public consultation in 2024 on whether there should be additional safety measures for the prescribing of puberty blockers in young people with gender-related health needs.

The majority of public submissions opposed further restrictions on the prescribing of puberty blockers.

In November 2025, the minister recommended the regulations be made in light of the potential harm caused by puberty blockers. The regulations prohibited new prescriptions to treat gender dysphoria or gender incongruence in children and adolescents.

However, the prescription of puberty blockers remained available to pause puberty for young people with other medical conditions, and for use in gender-affirming care for those who had been prescribed them prior to the regulations.

The following month, the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA) applied for judicial review of the regulations. Court orders were granted preventing enforcement of the regulations pending final resolution of the proceedings.

In a decision released on Wednesday, the court found the government failed to adequately consult those affected by failing to consult on the substance of the regulations and failing to directly consult with gender diverse young people.

It also found the restrictions unlawfully discriminated against gender-diverse young people, breaching the Bill of Rights.

It found there was differential treatment between young people with gender-related health needs and those who could access puberty blockers for other health conditions.

"This differential treatment imposed a material disadvantage on young people with gender-related health needs, as they are at high risk of seriously poor health outcomes, particularly self-harm and suicide."

It found while there was a rational basis to impose restrictions on access to puberty blockers for some, a complete prohibition on prescriptions for new patients was a disproportionate response to the potential harm caused by puberty blockers.

The court did not accept that the Minister abdicated his decision-making power to Cabinet and acted for an improper purpose of advancing New Zealand First's "anti-woke" agenda.

It ruled that the regulations were unlawful and invalid, and made an order setting them aside.

PATHA president Jennifer Shields said the organisation was "incredibly relieved" with the court's findings.

"Moves to restrict transgender people's right to access healthcare are rooted in disinformation and have massively significant impacts on the health and wellbeing of transgender people in Aotearoa. I'm pleased that the court agreed that this ban was an act of unjustified discrimination.

PATHA vice-president and GP Dr Elizabeth McElrea said clinicians saw the benefits of puberty blockers and the significant impact they had on the lives of young transgender people.

"Decisions about this healthcare are best made by patients and their doctors. The removal of this regulation is crucial and puts that decision back in the consult room."

McElrea said clinicians could continue to prescribe puberty blocking medication in line with best practice and without fear of retribution for doing the right thing.

PATHA secretary Avery Zavoda said the announcement of the regulations and the year-long wait for the findings of the judicial review had caused harm to trans young people, their families and their doctors.

"Such an act of discrimination is something no young person should have to experience. It's now a matter of law that restricting trans

young people's access to puberty blockers is discriminatory."

Family First NZ said it was "shocked" by the decision, and that the High Court was siding with activists instead of vulnerable children.

Chief executive Bob McCoskrie said there was no settled scientific consensus supporting gender-affirming care for minors.

"The stakes could not be higher. These treatments can have life-altering consequences for young people. The Government has a responsibility to ensure that policies are guided by the strongest available evidence and not by pressure from advocacy groups."

A spokesperson for the Health Minister said the government was committed to introducing new safeguards for prescribing puberty blockers, while ensuring patients with medical needs could continue to access care.

They said there was a lack of high-quality evidence demonstrating the benefits or risks of the medication for treating gender dysphoria or incongruence.

"While this uncertainty persists, the government is taking a precautionary approach.

"The government will continue to take an evidence-based approach to this matter and is seeking advice on next steps."

NZ First is demanding the decision be immediately appealed by the Minister of Health.