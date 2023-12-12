'Bigoted leftie shill': Peters fires up as Acting PM

Winston Peters. File photo

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has has responded with insults and accusations after opposition MPs tried to use his previous statements against him.

It came after Greens co-leader Marama Davidson began her questioning in the House, asking Peters whether he stood by all his statements and actions.

Peters responded by saying statements were made with evidence but when evidence changed, those statements and actions changed instead of holding fast to them, like a “bigoted leftie shill”.

Peters is facing questions from three different party leaders today as he fills in for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during Question Time in the House.

The Deputy Prime Minister holds the acting PM role while Luxon is in Australia today for his daughter’s graduation.

Davidson went on to question Peters on the new government’s intention to repeal the ban on oil and gas exploration.

Peters explained the issue of continuing exploration was a matter being discussed currently at the COP28 climate change conference, while also criticising the previous government’s level of imported coal from Indonesia.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins then asked Davidson’s same initial question, causing Peters to pause before rising from his seat.

Hipkins and finance spokesman Grant Robertson launched on the opportunity, calling across to Peters, “that’s you”, prompting laughter across the House.

Peters was quick in his retort, saying his pause was in his confusion why the former prime minister would ask the same question. “Ditto,” was Peters’ official response.

Hipkins then went on a mission to provide numerous examples of how historical statements from Peters and NZ First MPs conflicted with what the current government was doing.

One of those examples was a previous comment from New Zealand First MP Shane Jones, who had once said the Reserve Bank’s dual mandate - set to be repealed by the government - was “best practice”.

Jones, sitting next to Peters, could be seen laughing as his quote was read.

Peters noted those watching Question Time would enjoy it, because there had been “so many wise words” retold.

He then attempted to answer and started by saying, “We have to move on,” before he was cut off by Robertson who immediately called out, “You’re out Shane, you’re gone”, again to much laughter.

Peters persisted by saying the Reserve Bank needed to solely focus on lowering inflation which had been grown through the previous government’s spending, he alleged.

Hipkins ended his line of questioning by teasing Peters with a previous quote from Act leader and coalition partner David Seymour, who once said Peters could not be trusted and that Peters was “just a muppet”, prompting a small chuckle from Seymour.

“Even as the good book says, nobody’s beyond redemption,” Peters shot back to the amusement of the House.

Robertson had a turn, testing Peters on the current minimum wage level.

Before answering, Peters looked to his right towards Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Leader of the House Chris Bishop and it appeared the pair informed Peters of the correct figure, $22.70.

Amid jeers from the Opposition, Peters declared: “I didn’t ask him, I was telling him,” provoking plenty of laughter.

“Over here we consult before we open our mouths,” Peters said with a smile.

What followed was a lengthy discussion in the House over asking questions in te reo Māori after Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi quizzed Peters.

After Waititi had concluded a question in te reo, Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee ruled Peters could answer if he wanted to.

Ngarewa-Packer, Davidson and Labour’s Kieran McAnulty raised concern it set a precedent that questions in te reo wouldn’t have to be answered.

Brownlee rejected that was the case but agreed to review the matter.

Waititi was then allowed to repeat his questions in te reo. Jones, sitting next to Peters, whispered the translations in English before Peters answered in English.

The questions appeared to concern the rising cost of living for Māori, including the rise of the cost of fuel.

Peters said the government was focused on uplifting the economy, before criticising the former Labour government for allowing the Marsden Point Oil Refinery in Northland to be disestablished.

Peters, also the leader of NZ First, was most recently acting Prime Minister under the Dame Jacinda Ardern government.