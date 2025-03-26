Body cam trial for Auckland parking wardens

Body cams for parking officers are being trialled by Auckland Transport. Photo: RNZ

Body cameras are being trialled for parking officers in Auckland, as the next line of defence against the aggression they face on the job.

Auckland's 188 parking officers hit the streets for 21 hours a day, seven days a week - and most of the time, they do it alone.

Auckland Transport is trialling the body cams for parking officers after equipping transport officers with the cams, and hope it will keep staff safer.

At the AT headquarters in the Viaduct, parking officer Meari is gearing up for patrol - complete with the new body-cam, with a yellow label reading 'WARNING: AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING'.

She said their job was not as simple as just giving out tickets.

"We're not only just a parking officer. We also deal with difficult people out there, those who need help. We talk to elderly, children, we do school duties, we also deliver first aid to customers, public who actually have had an injury out there on the road."

But being on the front-line of Auckland's streets - especially when you are fining people for violating Auckland's parking rules - comes with threats.

Auckland Transport (AT) records show there have been 41 incidents of abuse and physical assaults against parking officers in the past six months.

"It's every day. Everyone has different behaviour out there, and we have to deal with it as a parking officer. It's not an easy job, but it's something we have to be aware of, and be alert at all times," Meari said.

Meari said bodycams had been a game changer, with footage being livestreamed back to headquarters while officers are out on the job.

"You're dealing with a challenge out there with angry behaviour, or physical abuse, racial slur and that, so you've gotta be prepared. With the camera itself it helps you a lot to protect you as an officer, it captures a lot of things that happen around in your surrounding," she said.

Photo: RNZ

AT head of parking John Strawbridge said transport officers - the staff patrolling train stations and buses for safety - have had body cameras for six years.

"Fast forward to the trial for the parking officers, and technology has moved on a lot. So what we're looking to do now with the new technology is equip the officers with body worn cameras, which can also be livestreamed back into our comms room, so an added level of safety and support, and in fact for their wellbeing, as they're out there in the community."

The trial involves 27 of Auckland's parking officers, and will run to the end of June. The cameras could be rolled out for all staff next year.

"If there's no incidents that have occurred, then the cameras are not needed. Our officers out in South Auckland, I had a great chat with them the last time I was out there, and they felt that it was very much a deterrent when people have seen the cameras on them."

Strawbridge said the body cameras were not used for enforcement but were useful to discourage aggression.

"We've had a long unfortunate history with parking officers being assaulted and abused, at different, if you like, levels of aggressions - right up to violence, being verbal or physical violence. So anything we can do to have a deterrent around that and equip our team to be able to get themselves out of situations, we're gonna do," he said.

"They're public servants, they're just doing their job, and if we can make it a bit safer for them, and then the community gets the benefits of highly trained and professional officers, then I'm happy."

Strawbridge said the introduction of cars with licence-plate recognition technology had helped to lower incidents - by basing officers in a vehicle, they were not exposed to potential aggression and fewer staff have to pound the pavements.

Despite its challenges, Meari is five years into being a parking officer and said she still loves it.

"It's because [of] the people - I like talking to people, I like talking to different age groups, I like to interact with people, I like to educate, I like helping them along.

A PSA spokesperson told RNZ the union - which represents transport workers - supports tools to improve health and safety at work.

"It is important that when introducing new tools that there is consultation with workers, including health and safety representatives and that they are used for health and safety purposes only," the spokesperson said.

Body cameras will be rolled out to all parking wardens in 2026.