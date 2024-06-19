Body found after man's suspicious disappearance

60-year-old Ronny Okeke had been missing more than 50 days. Photo: Supplied / Police

Police searching for a missing Auckland man have found a body.

They believe it to be 60-year-old Ronny Okeke - who has been missing for more than 50 days.

The death is now being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were conducting searches in the Kaimai Ranges when they came across the body.

"While searching a section of bush in the Kaimai Ranges, the team have come across a man's body.

"A scene examination has been conducted and the body has now been removed from the site.

"Formal identification procedures still need to be carried out, however based on the information we have gathered to this point in the investigation we believe that this is Ronny."

Baldwin said the investigation team has spoken with Okeke's family overnight in Nigeria.

Police earlier revealed Okeke had been in an altercation around the time he went missing.

"This is news that no family ever wants to hear, and they are devastated that Ronny will not be coming home.

"A post-mortem is scheduled to take place over the coming days, and this will hopefully assist our team in shedding some light around Ronny's death."

Baldwin said police were committed to figuring out the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Police have previously executed search warrants and spoken with a person of interest in this investigation.

"A forensic examination of Ronny's mobile phone is continuing after it was recovered as part of enquiries in previous weeks."

Anyone with further information surrounding Okeke's death was asked to call police, referencing file number 24501/3879.