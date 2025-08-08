Boot camps hailed as success despite majority reoffending

Minister for Children Karen Chhour. Photo: RNZ

Seven of the 10 young men involved in the controversial military-style academy (MSA) boot camp pilot reoffended, according to Oranga Tamariki.

But the agency and its Minister is calling the programme a success, after eight of the original 10 participants successfully completed the first 12-month pilot.

During the pilot, which has just concluded, participants ran away, one was kicked out of the programme and another was killed in a three-vehicle crash.

Speaking to RNZ, acting senior manager in charge Iain Chapman said at the time the pilot began, the 10 participants were the "most serious and persistent young offenders in the country".

Going into the pilot and expecting no reoffending would have been naive, he said.

"After a three-month stay in the military-style academy [and] in the following nine months we have seen reoffending."

The programme involved ten boys aged between 15 and 18. It was run out of the Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence.

All the participants from the North Island and nine were Māori.

The seven who reoffended were placed back into the residence for a period of time and, at the end of the MSA pilot, two were back in residence, Chapman said.

Chapman said it would be difficult to break the cycle the young men had been exposed to from a young age, and the trauma they went through was something the "general public of New Zealand would never comprehend".

"Offending was arguably a way of life for many of them. They had multiple instances of stays in the youth justice residential network from a young age."

At an individual level, Chapman said, some the participants had turned their lives around.

"One particular young man who has all but turned his back on his previous life, including his friend group - the negative influences. He's right in the thick of his rugby, which is really cool, and the coaching and the discipline that comes with that. He's reached out to have his tattoos removed, which is a fairly remarkable thing, in my view, for a young man to make that decision."

Some of them were doing work experience in hospitality, labouring and sport.

"These are kids that I know, that I've spoken to... just the little things like looking me in the eye as they shake my hand is quite a remarkable achievement."

The programme was split into two phases: three months at the bootcamp and nine months out with the community.

Chapman said while the bootcamp phase was arguably the most "intensive" he thought it needed to be longer.

"The government has signalled a desire for it to be longer. About six months feels right to me, but of course, we've got to wait for the legislation to go through," he said.

In a statement, Minister for Children Karen Chhour said while the pilot had only just closed, the feedback she had received was overwhelmingly positive.

"The families of these young people have expressed great appreciation for the support they have been provided, such as accessing stable housing and parenting support services," she said.

"Most importantly, many of the young people involved in the pilot have taken this opportunity to turn their lives around and are showing real promise."

Chhour said "zero re-offending" was never a reality and the goal of the programme was to give the participants an opportunity to make "better choices".

"It is wonderful to see that so many have taken this chance and made great progress - several have found employment or work experience, some have returned to sports and other activities that promote positive social development, the vast majority have shown greater personal responsibility and a desire to no longer victimise others."