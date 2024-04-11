Brazen pair allegedly stole $20,000 worth of Lego

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have now laid "a brickload of charges" over thefts totalling $20,000 from multiple retailers across Auckland.
Sergeant Karen Tabb said the alleged shoplifting took place in recent months.
“In each instance, the alleged thieves brazenly created a diversion in the store by setting off the fire alarm.”
This month, Sergeant Tabb and her team from the Wiri Community Engagement Team executed a search warrant at an address in Māngere.
“A man and a woman were located at the address and were arrested, along with some of the stolen property.”
Sergeant Tabb said police had charged a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with 30 counts of shoplifting.
The pair will also face charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.
The pair remain before the Manukau District Court.