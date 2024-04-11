Brazen pair allegedly stole $20,000 worth of Lego

Photo: ODT Files

A pair of brazen Lego thieves set off fire alarms in stores as a diversion before legging it with their loot, police say.

Police have now laid "a brickload of charges" over thefts totalling $20,000 from multiple retailers across Auckland.

Sergeant Karen Tabb said the alleged shoplifting took place in recent months.

“In each instance, the alleged thieves brazenly created a diversion in the store by setting off the fire alarm.”

This month, Sergeant Tabb and her team from the Wiri Community Engagement Team executed a search warrant at an address in Māngere.

“A man and a woman were located at the address and were arrested, along with some of the stolen property.”

Sergeant Tabb said police had charged a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with 30 counts of shoplifting.

The pair will also face charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

The pair remain before the Manukau District Court.