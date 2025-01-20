'Bugger that': Mayor Mauger moves problem along

Christchurch's mayor has taken it upon himself to shift an abandoned double trailer unit following months of inaction by his council.

The Press reported Aranui residents had complained to the council 20 times about the now graffitied trailer blocking views from their homes for eight months.

"I just hate it. Every morning when you come out of the house it's right in your face - it's absolutely massive," local man Paul Gallagher told the paper.

In a video post to social media on Saturday, Phil Mauger was seen hooking the unit to a truck before towing it down Cuthberts Rd, out of sight of neighbouring residents.

Phil Mauger tows the abandoned trailer. Photo: Phil Mauger / Supplied

Mauger said he took action after nothing was done.

"I read in the paper this morning that residents on Cuthberts Road have had to put up with this trailer blocking their view for eight months," he wrote on Facebook.

"I thought 'bugger that', so borrowed a truck and have popped out there today and moved it down the road away from homes. I'll leave it to staff to deal with it now."

Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment. A spokesperson told The Press it was a "fairly complex" matter the parking compliance team was looking after.

Mauger's family has owned building and transport company Maugers Contracting in Christchurch since 1970.

He stepped aside as director a year before he became mayor.