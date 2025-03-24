Bystander hit by car doing skids at boy racer gathering

Police pull over a car in Hawke's Bay. Photo: Supplied / Police

A police operation targeting boy racers in Hawke's Bay over the weekend resulted in a number of charges, fines and cars being taken off the road.

Police say they saw a large number of antisocial road users out and about, mainly on Friday night, and the risks of this behaviour was highlighted when someone was hit by a car.

"A bystander participating in the event was struck by a vehicle doing skids at a gathering in Hawke's Bay," said Eastern District road policing manager, Inspector Angela Hallett.

"While no serious injuries were reported, it was an extremely close call, and enquiries are ongoing."

Multiple people were issued fines for driving on learner or restricted licences at a police checkpoint early on Saturday morning.

"Several unsafe or defective vehicles were issued pink or green stickers, ordering them off the road until they get a new WOF or COF.

"A further vehicle was impounded after the driver was identified as being disqualified - an offence that results in the vehicle being impounded and the driver being summonsed to appear in court," Insp Hallett said.

Police say the drivers are often young people still living at home with parents, and are urging their families to step in.

"We ask that parents or those known to them to have conversations with your young people about this activity before it gets to a point where police need to take enforcement action, or worse, where actions result in injury or death," she said.

A number of roads were damaged by the boy racers at the weekend, and police say debris has been scattered on main roads which requires inspection and clearing by local councils and the NZ Transport Agency.