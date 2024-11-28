Car parking wardens strike again

Mike McMeeken is contesting the $70 fine he received for having his car parked facing the wrong way. Photo: Supplied

“It is blatant revenue gathering." That’s what Mike McMeeken thinks about the Selwyn District Council ticketing his car which was parked facing the wrong way across the road from his home in a small cul-de-sac.

He is now contesting the $70 fine, saying parking wardens should have discretion to weigh up the seriousness of the offence before issuing a ticket.

In McMeeken’s case, he said his son Will had backed the car down the driveway of their Milrose Court property in Lincoln, and parked it across the road while shifting another vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, his son went back to the car to drive to work and found the ticket.

It was issued at 11.13am on Tuesday, October 29.

“If it’s something they are concerned about they should have an education thing or give you a warning – $70 is pretty steep,” McMeeken said.

Parking against the flow of traffic is regarded as a risk to other road users who may mistake a parked car facing the wrong way for an oncoming car, particularly at night or in low visibility.

McMeeken said in his case it was the middle of the day, and his car was in a parking bay off the road and not on a busy street.

“There’s zero risk to anyone. There was an over size campervan there for four months. That was probably more of a risk.”

District council head of regulatory Susan Atherton declined to comment on McMeeken’s case.

She said generally, the offence was a safety matter and should not be overlooked. Eforcement officers apply the parking bylaws and offences under the Land Transport Act consistently.

“Our parking officers need to apply these rules consistently, so no one gets preferential treatment, and we are consistent and fair.

“If anyone wishes to object, they can do so, and each appeal is then considered on its own merit.”

Earlier this month, Selwyn Times revealed there had been a massive increase in the number of parking fines issued.

From October 1, 2023, till September 30 this year, the district council issued 2070 infringements totalling $199,528.

It is a 1043% increase from the previous 12 months, which saw 181 infringement notices issued, totalling $13,700.

The district council has now six enforcement officers, who monitor parking as part of their other enforcement duties.

The council puts more emphasis on bad parking after it topped the list of complaints they received last year. Since then, there has been calls for more leniency by people who have been ticketed.

Rolleston resident John Boulton got a $40 ticket in August for parking his ute with two wheels on the berm, something he had done for three and a half years prior to getting the ticket.

Boulton will dispute the ticket in court. He is also of the view the council should give out more warnings.

Earlier this year, Rolleston Rugby president Nikki Ruki wanted the council to apply discretion after many people going to sports games at Foster Park were ticketed for parking on grass verges due to no other parks being available.

- By Barry Clarke and Daniel Alvey