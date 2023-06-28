Cat thought cause of major power cut

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A wayward cat is thought to be the reason an estimated 25,000 homes and businesses lost power in Hawke's Bay tonight.
Just before 7pm, the properties in Napier and Hastings reported a loss of electricity, leaving the cities in darkness.
Transpower said it appeared a cat sneaked into Redclyffe substation, making contact with the equipment, causing an explosion.
It said when crews arrived at the substation, they found a cat's remains.
Earlier in the evening Transpower apologised and thanked consumers for their patience.
"Supply has now been restored to Redclyffe substation, it may take a little time to come back on at homes and businesses in the region."
Power has now been restored throughout the region.