Cat thought cause of major power cut

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Hawke's Bay tonight. File photo: RNZ

A wayward cat is thought to be the reason an estimated 25,000 homes and businesses lost power in Hawke's Bay tonight.

Just before 7pm, the properties in Napier and Hastings reported a loss of electricity, leaving the cities in darkness.

Transpower said it appeared a cat sneaked into Redclyffe substation, making contact with the equipment, causing an explosion.

It said when crews arrived at the substation, they found a cat's remains.

Earlier in the evening Transpower apologised and thanked consumers for their patience.

"Supply has now been restored to Redclyffe substation, it may take a little time to come back on at homes and businesses in the region."

Power has now been restored throughout the region.