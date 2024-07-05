'Celebrating all the good things': AM hosts bid farewell

AM show hosts Lloyd Burr and Melissa Chan-Green presenting their final broadcast of the show. Photo: Screenshot

By Melanie Earley of RNZ

Hosts of Newshub's AM show have thanked viewers for their support as it airs its final show on Newshub's last day.

Owner Warner Bros Discovery confirmed the closure of Newshub in April, with its last day of broadcast on Friday.

Despite it being the end of an era, AM hosts Melissa Chan-Green and Lloyd Burr donned bright colours for their final show, which focused on celebrating their colleagues at Newshub.

AM was launched in 2017 and has had an array of familiar hosts over the years including Ryan Bridge, Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies.

The last broadcast began with Burr and Chan-Green thanking viewers for tuning in over the years.

"Your support is what makes this show," they said.

"We are celebrating all of the good things that happened over the last few years here," Chan-Green said.

During the final broadcast, three Newshub journalists spoke about their most memorable moments at the broadcaster and discussed where they would be going next.

It's not yet known where Chan-Green will be heading next, but Burr will be joining Stuff as its new explainer editor.

Former AM show hosts Ryan Bridge and Amanda Gillies joined the show for a special panel.

Bridge has moved to Newstalk ZB to do its early edition programme beginning on Monday from 5am to 6am.

"It's very exciting and a new challenge and I'm lucky to have a job and I'm very grateful for that.

"Radio is actually where I started, funnily enough because I had terrible teeth. I've had some work done."

Gillies said she thought about wearing black to the last broadcast but decided to wear bright colours to match Burr.

"I'm going to take a break after this - I just need to have a bit of a breather."

Viewers have sent in their thoughts and feelings on the AM show and the final broadcast.

One said: "I live by myself and it's like having a buddy there as I start my day."

The broadcast had a live cross with journalist Mitch Redman, who was standing outside the Auckland studio.

He said today was "the end of a 35-year era", but it was business as usual for most Newshub staff as they worked away on preparing the final news bulletin to run on Friday evening.

The last Newshub 6pm bulletin will air on Three tonight.