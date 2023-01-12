Children, teens among 12 arrested after service station robbery

Twelve people - mostly children and teenagers - have been arrested after a service station robbery near Hamilton on Wednesday.

Police were called to the service station on Horotiu Rd about 7am after staff were assaulted and cigarettes were stolen.

Three stolen vehicles left the service station afterwards, police said.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was soon found by police and taken into custody.

A short time later, police said they found a number of young people at a residential address where stolen cash registers and a large quantity of cigarettes were also found. A further 11 people were arrested.

Ten of those arrested ranged in age from nine to 15 and were being dealt with through the youth justice process, with a number having already appeared in the Youth Court.

A 22-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old Hamilton woman has also been charged with receiving property, and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Nick Stark said the two service station staff members received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, but were "understandably upset".

"Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community," Stark said.

"We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that police can't solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people.

"However, for repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance."