China activity in Tasman a 'failure' in relationship: Peters

Talks between Winston Peters and Wang Yi in Beijing. Photo: Supplied / NZ Embassy in Beijing

A lack of a sufficient warning from China about its live-fire naval exercises in the Tasman has been labelled a failure in the New Zealand-China relationship by Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

The issue of China's three navy ships being in the sea, between New Zealand and Australia, and conducting live exercises, has dominated talks between Peters and his counterpart in Beijing overnight.

Peters says while he didn't seek any assurances or explanations about what China was doing in the Tasman, noting it had a right to be there under the laws of the sea, concern was raised about a lack of notice was raised with his counterpart Wang Yi, particularly as the exercises prompted civil aviation flights to be changed.

"We placed it in the context of, look, we've had this special relationship which has first begun in 2008 and expanded upon. We are now [in the] second decade of this arrangement and this is a failure in it at this time and we'd like to have it corrected into the future."

When asked exactly what the failure was, Peters replied: "The failure to give us adequate notice".

Peters said for two countries with a serious partnership, New Zealand would have expected to have notice.

He said New Zealand believed China is considering doing that in future.

In response to the concerns raised in Australia earlier this week, China had claimed the ships issue was being deliberately hyped and it had issued warnings for aircraft.

China more forthcoming on deal than Cook Islands - Peters

The issue of the Cook Island signing agreements China was also raised, with New Zealand focusing on reminding China that the Cooks as a realm country has a different constitutional arrangement than other Pacific countries China might be dealing with.

Peters said it was ironic New Zealand has learnt more about the Cook Islands' recent deals with China from China.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has criticised New Zealand media and experts for so-called ludicrous and ignorant perspectives on the agreements.

Peters said he did not want to breach the Bill of Rights by challenging the remarks.

"We had to be frank with them that we were facing this irony of this country that we had worked so closely with as part of our realm connection and the issue of non-disclosure.

"But as for what someone says in the Cook Islands Parliament, I have no intention of breaching the Bill of Rights 1688 by challenging that.

"However, if it was not inside a Parliament and it was out on the street or at a hall, that's different."

Peters reiterated that New Zealand's constitutional responsibility was directly to the Cook Islands people.

Trade and other issues

Other issues that were raised included future trade opportunities, China's possible entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the impact of the Trump White House on global affairs, Ukraine and Gaza.

On the change in the US administration, Peters said the issue played a greater role in talks than he was expecting.

"I think we both agreed, or our teams agreed, that put aside the controversy of statements and all sorts of media reports, first we should just wait and see what happens when the dust settles.

"We had a pretty extensive programme of subjects to discuss, and so you sort of walk in there with imaginary timelines compartmentalised to this and this and this.

"Yeah, but it was interesting. And also, you know, we talked about Ukraine, dare I say it Gaza , what are their thoughts for all those areas.

"So it was a pretty comprehensive discussion."