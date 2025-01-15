Christchurch house fires contained

Two separate house fires in the eastern suburbs of Christchurch today have been contained.

The first, a two-storey house in Phillipstown, was "well ablaze" when fire crews responded about 7.45am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Dawson said they initially responded with two fire trucks from the Christchurch City brigade, but two more trucks - one from Spreydon and one from Woolston - were sent following a second alarm.

The fire was extinguished by 8.18am.

Dawson said a fire investigator had been on site. He said the blaze was not being treated as suspicious but the cause was unknown.

Later, Dawson said crews had responded to multiple 111 calls of a house on fire in North New Brighton shortly before 3pm.

The house was also "well ablaze" when three fire trucks - two from the Anzac Station and one from Woolston - arrived.

An additional fire truck as well as a support vehicle was then sent to the scene.

One fire truck, the support vehicle, and a fire investigator remained at the site late this afternoon.

It was also not being treated as suspicious, but the investigator was still working to determine the cause.

"Both these incidents serve as a reminder for people to ensure they have got working smoke alarms, and to create, or practice their three-step escape plan," Dawson told RNZ.