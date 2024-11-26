Christchurch shaken by shallow quake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 CommentsChristchurch has been rattled by a small earthquake this morning. GeoNet said the shallow, sharp jolt happened at 6.20am. The 2.4 magnitude quake was centred 5km south-east of Christchurch and was at a depth of 4km. More than 600 people reported feeling the quake within minutes of it happening. RNZ Related Stories Fake locksmiths targeting Christchurch homeowners Te Whatu Ora considers more redundancies Podmore inquest: No referral despite concerning test scores Victim filmed by attacker after fatal assault Preparing for an extreme solar storm Pasifika urged to get whooping cough vaccine GPs inappropriately gave Covid vaccine exemptions Baby dies after condition missed five times Surgeries being rejected to game waitlist targets, Labour says Car dealer sends customer photos of faeces, pockets $15K refund Kiwi caught up in Laos methanol poisoning returns home Patients referred for surgery not making waiting lists More