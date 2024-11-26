Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Christchurch shaken by shallow quake

    Christchurch has been rattled by a small earthquake this morning.

    GeoNet said the shallow, sharp jolt happened at 6.20am.

    The 2.4 magnitude quake was centred 5km south-east of Christchurch and was at a depth of 4km.

    More than 600 people reported feeling the quake within minutes of it happening.

