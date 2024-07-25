Classification upheld for dog that bit woman

The Canterbury owner of a dog classified as menacing has failed in his efforts to get the classification reversed.

However, Ashburton resident Graham McCormick will be able to get the classification reviewed in two years.

The Ashburton District Council released its decision on Tuesday, following a hearing earlier this month.

McCormick had challenged the classification after his family’s dalmatian springer spaniel cross bit a passerby.

The district council hearing panel, chaired by councillor Liz McMillan, determined the earlier action of classifying the dog as menacing would be upheld.

"The hearing panel further determined that the classification of menacing should be reviewed after two years from May 8, 2024 (being the date of the classification)," the decision said.

"This will include a review of the owners having fulfilled all their obligations as dog owners under the Dog Control Act 1996, and evidence of the dog’s satisfactory temperament at the time of review.

"This may include evidence obtained by the owners from an expert in dog behaviour and temperament."

The victim of the dog bite was Susan Sloan.

She was going for a walk past the house where the dog lived when it came out and jumped up on her from behind.

When she later walked past the house to get home, it shot out of the gate again and latched on to her leg.

McCormick apologised to Sloan at the hearing. He said he has since built new gates and installed a wireless fence.

He did not want the dog to be muzzled as he said she was not dangerous and it would limit the dog’s and their family life.