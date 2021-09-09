Countdown undecided if LynnMall supermarket will reopen tomorrow

Armed police at the scene during the attack. Photo: NZ Herald

Countdown is unsure if the West Auckland supermarket at the centre of a horrific terror attack will reopen tomorrow.

A special blessing took place today at the LynnMall Countdown to "remove the element of tapu".

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability general manager told Heather du Plessis-Allan supermarket staff returned to the Countdown earlier this afternoon for the first time since last Friday's attack.

However, she is unsure if the store will reopen tomorrow.

"We may open tomorrow, but we may not we're just sort of taking it very very slowly and making sure we do the right thing for them [Countdown staff] and for the local community."

Todd Bartlett, Māori Responsiveness Manager for Waitemāta said the reason behind the blessing was to return the building back into a state of balance.

"There are two states in te ao Māori, a state of tapu and a state of noa.

"And the whole reason for the process was to return the premises back into that state of balance, that state of noa," Bartlett said.

Last Friday shoppers at the LynnMall Countdown ran for their lives when a knife-wielding man attacked members of the public.

Emergency services rushed to the mall just after 2pm on Friday after reports several shoppers had been injured in an attack.

A kaumātua from Ngāti Whātua was on site and conducted a karakia (prayer) and whakawātea (a process to free something).

Bartlett reassured the West Auckland community the mall will be a safe space once it reopens.

Police later named the offender as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, who had been under 24-hour surveillance and was on a terror watchlist.

Seven members of the public suffered serious injuries in the attack that left some fighting for their lives. Samsudeen was shot dead by police at the scene.

While none of the staff were physically hurt last week, Hannifin they have been "mentally hurt".

"It's been a rollercoaster of a week, in terms of emotions certainly for them and primarily for that store but for all of our team across the country who I think have felt for their team mates," she said.

Hannifin is unsure if knives will return to Countdown shelves but said she will work alongside the police to determine the best outcome.

The LynnMall Shopping Centre reopened on Tuesday and a message from management on its website acknowledged the shock many staff members were still feeling.

"Thanks for your messages of support over the past few days. We're still coming to terms with Friday's events, but the positive messages from our extended LynnMall whānau have been greatly appreciated.

"We feel lucky to be part of such a tight-knit community and the appalling actions of one person won't detract from that."

The mall has a number of essential services and businesses on site, including a vaccination clinic, pharmacies, a medical centre and several bank ATMs.