Diver found unresponsive at Wellington beach

Makara Beach, north of Wellington. (File photo)

A diver has been flown to hospital after being found unresponsive at a Wellington beach this morning.

The diver was found off the coast at Makara Beach, a rugged and isolated seaside settlement north of Wellington.

Police were contacted with a report that people on a boat had found the diver about 9.30am.

The diver was being flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Authorities were also looking into whether a buoy found further north on the coastline, near Titahi Bay, could be related.