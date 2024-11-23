Diver found unresponsive at Wellington beach

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A diver has been flown to hospital after being found unresponsive at a Wellington beach this morning.
The diver was found off the coast at Makara Beach, a rugged and isolated seaside settlement north of Wellington.
Police were contacted with a report that people on a boat had found the diver about 9.30am.
The diver was being flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
Authorities were also looking into whether a buoy found further north on the coastline, near Titahi Bay, could be related.