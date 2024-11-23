Saturday, 23 November 2024

Diver found unresponsive at Wellington beach

    Makara Beach, north of Wellington. (File photo)
    A diver has been flown to hospital after being found unresponsive at a Wellington beach this morning.

    The diver was found off the coast at Makara Beach, a rugged and isolated seaside settlement north of Wellington.

    Police were contacted with a report that people on a boat had found the diver about 9.30am.

    The diver was being flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

    Authorities were also looking into whether a buoy found further north on the coastline, near Titahi Bay, could be related.

    RNZ