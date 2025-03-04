Double-fatal crash driver 'under influence of drugs': police

Police have charged a 20-year-old driver who allegedly caused the deaths of two of his passengers in Canterbury earlier this year.

The victims - a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman - were in the vehicle being driven by the accused when he crashed on Butchers Rd, Clarkville, on January 11.

Both were killed when the car hit a concrete power pole with such force the vehicle split in half, a police spokesperson said.

The pair were found dead at the scene, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested the 20-year-old North Canterbury man on February 26 and charged him with two counts of causing death while under the influence of drugs.

"Police allege the driver was under the influence of a drug to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control of the vehicle."

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today (March 4).

"As the case is before the court, police are unable to comment further."