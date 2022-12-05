Embarrassed owner dobs in thieving moggie

Henny on the prowl. Photo: Supplied

If you have lost some socks, chances are it wasn't the sock goblin but Henny the domestic Christchurch tabby.

“Henny started stealing dog toys about two [to three] years ago,” Logan Salton told The Star.

“It started with one or two toys and then turned into about 17 a night.”

Logan Salton with his cat’s latest haul. PHOTO: TINA GRUMBALL

Henny lives with Salton’s mum Jodi on Mortlake St, Islington, and would steal the toys from one of Jodi’s neighbours.

“They’d send their seven year-old-boy around after school every day to come and pick up the toys,” Salton said.

By the next morning, Henny would have stolen them again.

Initially, the Saltons were able to return the stolen items, which grew to include undergarments, garden gloves and pyjama bottoms.

But the five-year-old cat has recently expanded her radius and the Saltons now have no clue who her latest collection of items belong to, which range from 20 socks to a hoodie to a laundry bag.

It led to Salton posting a flyer on the Hornby Community Group Facebook.

“The flyer that I put on Facebook mum dropped off to pretty much everyone who lives down her street and still no one’s come and got the things yet,” Salton said.

Henny's latest haul. PHOTO: TINA GRUMBALL

He admitted it was a bit embarrassing having to go around and tell everyone Henny had stolen their belongings.

While most found it hilarious, one lady was not so amused.

“The worst one was when the lady down the road came chasing after her because she stole her pyjama bottoms off the clothes horse ... in her garage and saw her running down her driveway from her lounge and followed her all the way down the road to her house.”

She said they should look into therapy for Henny.

Logan Salton created a flyer in an attempt to return the stolen items to their owners. Image: Supplied

That neighbour boarded up her cat-flap to stop the master cat burglar, but even that could not stop Henny.

The Saltons have tried many times to stop her – such as locking her inside or telling her off – but nothing has dampened her thieving spirits.

When she was not thieving, Henny was a “cuddly, friendly, loud” family cat who would let anyone pat her, Salton said.