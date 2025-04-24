Family smoked out by smouldering Lego piece

A Lego piece left on a fireplace forced a family to vacate their smoke-logged Canterbury house.

Fire crews from the West Melton, Rolleston and Darfield volunteer brigades were called to the West Melton property about 5.30pm on last Monday.

The family living in the house was forced to vacate the property due to the smoke.

No one was injured during the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, West Melton firefighters opened up the doors and windows to air the house out.