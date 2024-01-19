Father's grief at losing only daughter in bus tragedy

Careena Olsen, 39, of Auckland, has been remembered as a woman with an artistic flair, survived by four children after she was run over and killed by a bus at Albany Station. Photo / Keith Olsen

The father of a woman who was struck and killed by a bus in north Auckland just before Christmas says “losing my only daughter is horrific ... and it’s just so sad that she had such a tragic end to her life”.

Police yesterday named the woman who was killed at Albany Station on December 9 as Careena Olsen and extended condolences to her whānau and friends. It has also been revealed she was seen arguing with a man before the accident.

The 39-year-old of Auckland was survived by four children aged 20, 19, 12 and 10.

Her father Keith Olsen told the New Zealand Herald he received several texts delivering the news of her death.

“That shook me immediately. I was in a state of shock after reading those few words.”

He recounted fond memories of his daughter, an artist and poet who had spent her life on the North Shore, and remembered her as “a bit of a dreamer”.

“I still have some of her paintings that she had done at school for me through her junior years. She had a great artistic flair. Her happiness came from her art,” he said.

Speaking from Albany in Western Australia, he spoke of the stress of organising his daughter’s funeral from overseas and organising for the coroner to release her body.

Documents released to the Herald by Auckland Transport under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act revealed a Northern Busway guard said that Careena Olsen was arguing with a male before the fatal accident.

A separate, initial report by AT on the day, said the female passenger missed the Albany Station to Birkenhead Wharf bus and was running after to catch it when she had an accident with the bus.

Emergency services, including paramedics from St John and police officers, rushed to the scene on Elliot Rose Avenue, just after 2pm.

Police are investigating the fatal accident at Albany Bus Station on December 9.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing and they were unable to comment further.

AT is assisting the police with their investigation.

On the day of the incident, a witness told the Herald he saw a bus “run over” a person crossing a road at the station.

“It was bloody and shocking,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

“We were pulling into the station when we saw it happen. We were told to stay on the bus for five minutes before we could go.”

Keith Olsen said his daughter lived a transient lifestyle and spoke of struggles she faced in the last years of her life. He said he had been estranged from her children, his grandchildren, but had been pleased to reconnect with them at their mother’s funeral.

“If there’s any good that’s going to come out of this, rekindling lost relationships over the years will be one of those positive things,” he said.

“They [her children] took it [her death] well. There was a fairly small service, an intimate affair, with quite a number of friends there as well.

“She grew up in Beach Haven, went to school in Beach Haven, and she later finished off her final year at Warkworth Mahurangi College.

“Everyone knew her for her height - she was about six-foot-three. She tried to help people, and she seemed to be leaving behind a group of very caring friends.”