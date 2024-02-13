The Feelers lead singer pleads guilty to refusing blood test

The Feelers lead singer James Reid walking into the Christchurch District Court. Photo: George Heard/NZ Herald

The lead singer of one of the country’s most prominent bands, The Feelers, has pleaded guilty to refusing a blood test.

The New Zealand Herald earlier revealed James Charles Gallienne Reid, whose occupation is listed as musician, allegedly committed the offences on Boxing Day.

Charging documents claim Reid failed to stop for police in Christchurch. He is also charged with having allegedly failed or refused to undergo without delay an evidential breath test.

Failing to have a blood specimen taken carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of $6000.

When the Herald contacted Reid for comment earlier he declined to talk about the charges, but said he was only interested in talking about global current events.

“Would you like to talk about some other things that are not bulls***?” he said.

“I’m a f***ing rock and roll star. What is my point in the world if not to say something useful?”

Today, Reid appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Paul Kellar.

James Reid of The Feelers. Photo / File

Police withdrew the charge of failing to stop for police. Reid then pleaded guilty to refusing a blood test.

His lawyer told the court Reid acknowledged he was dealing with quite a serious alcohol problem.

He will be sentenced on May 1.

The Feelers won five Aotearoa NZ Music Awards and three Apra Most Played Song of the Year awards. Photo / George Heard

According to the summary of facts, Reid, who had earlier been convicted and sentenced for refusing an officer’s request for blood was stopped by police at 2.20am on December 26.

Police had observed him travelling at speeds estimated to be between 90-100kmh in a 50kmh zone.

Police followed the car from Harewood Rd to Horner St and then turned on their lights in an attempt to stop him.

He slowed down to about 20kmh and continued driving. When he came to a stop outside his home police spoke to him.

He admitted having consumed alcohol before driving that night.

He underwent evidential breath procedures to which he provided two insufficient breath volume samples. A blood specimen was then requested, which he refused.

He told police he had two shots of tequila.

Reid is the lead singer of The Feelers, who formed in Christchurch in 1993. The band’s first album, Supersystem, went to number one in New Zealand in 1998.

According to a bio on his website, Reid is one of the country’s “most successful songwriters and musicians” and claimed the band sold more albums than any other New Zealand band.

The band has won five Aotearoa NZ Music Awards and three Apra Most Played Song of the Year awards.