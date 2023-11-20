Fire in Christchurch's Port Hills contained

Four fire crews and three helicopters have managed to bring a large blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills under control.

Residents reported the vegetation fire on the Heathcote Valley side of the Lyttelton Tunnel about 11am today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four engines and three helicopters were called to the scene.

The choppers were dousing the fire from the air. About 2pm, a firefighter at the scene said the blaze had been contained.

But he said the helicopters would remain at the site until about 3pm to manage any hotspots or flare-ups.

Fire crews from the Woolston, Spreydon, Christchurch City, and the Anzac stations responded to the fire about 11.17am.

Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury

Traffic congestion continued to affect the area this afternoon and motorists were urged to avoid the Port Hills Rd and Hillsborough areas if possible.

Residents in the area are also urged to keep their windows and doors closed until the fire is under control and the smoke has stopped.

Meanwhile, another vegetation fire was burning near Blenheim today.

Fenz this afternoon said the fire was covering 2-3ha, and crews from across the area were attending.

Helicopters have also been called in to help fight the blaze.

Photo: Facebook / Sharleen Duncan

Photo: Facebook / Isaiah Van Duinen

Photo: Sharleen Duncan / Facebook

Photo: Isaiah Van Duinen