Firefighters call off planned strike action

File photo: RNZ

Professional firefighters will not strike tomorrow but they could on Monday, their union says.

A statement by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said it had cancelled a walkoff planned for tomorrow between 11am and noon.

The union and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had met this week and progress had been made.

"A remaining few key matters are yet to be agreed," the spokesman said.

A further meeting with Fenz was scheduled for this afternoon and the union hoped it would resolve the remaining few issues, the statement said.

"Given recent discussions that progress is not guaranteed," the statement said.

Whether Monday’s walk-off would go ahead would be discussed tomorrow.

The National Committee was adamant the issues need to be resolved this week, the statement said.

