First female Police Commissioner appointed, on interim basis

Tania Kura. Photo: RNZ

Deputy police commissioner Tania Kura has been appointed to the top job on an interim basis while the government continues its search for a new police boss.

Current commissioner Andrew Coster will step down from the role next month - finishing his term about six months early - to head up the new Social Investment Agency.

In a statement released this morning, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said Kura would act in the position from November 11 until a permanent commissioner took over.

"I've been working with Ms Kura for 12 months and I am confident she will provide the continuity of leadership the police service needs during this transitional period."

This marks the first time a woman has held the top position in the police force, albeit in an interim capacity.

Both Mitchell and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will recommend a new head of police after the Public Service Commission had carried out its recruitment process.

The Governor-General will then appoint the successful applicant.

In 2020, Kura became the first female police officer to be appointed deputy commissioner. Most recently, she has been in charge of frontline operations, overseeing investigations and day-to-day policing across all 12 police districts.

Kura joined the police in 1987. She has worked at the Royal New Zealand Police College and the districts of Canterbury, Southern, Central, Bay of Plenty, and Eastern in a variety of uniform and investigative and leadership positions.

National had a turbulent relationship with the outgoing commissioner Coster. In opposition, Mitchell was openly critical of Coster's policing-by-consent model.

In December, shortly after becoming police minister, Mitchell issued a "letter of expectation" to Coster and delayed expressing confidence in him.

In 2021, then-justice-spokesperson Simon Bridges called Coster a "wokester" and suggested he was soft on gangs.