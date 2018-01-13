Saturday, 13 January 2018

Five teen girls injured in Waikato crash

    Five girls were injured in a single car crash in the Waikato. Photo: NZ Herald / Supplied
    Five teenage girls were injured in a single car crash in the Waikato last night.

    Waikato Rescue Helicopter crew reported the car had left the road and crashed into a concrete underpass on Lake Arapuni Rd near Waotu, south of Hamilton, at 9.30pm.

    The crew flew the injured 17-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger to Waikato Hospital.

    Three others were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries by ambulance.

