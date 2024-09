NZ405's path on its way past Wellington, 10 September 2024. Photo: Flight Radar 24 / supplied

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was diverted to Christchurch this morning.

A passenger told RNZ it was due to a mechanical failure.

Flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed flight NZ405 circled over the Cook Strait before heading south to Christchurch.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

- More to come . . .