Focus on damage assessment after latest Tasman floods

Bethany Park campground in Kaiteriteri, Tasman, from the air. Photo: Nick Smith

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence are focusing on assessing damage to homes and looking at the longer-term welfare needs of flood-affected residents.

The region has suffered significant damage from heavy rain in the past fortnight, including flooding, slips, power outages, road closures and property losses.

Civil Defence group controller James Thompson said building inspectors would be assessing properties on Sunday and marking those with water damage.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said the impact of the latest deluge was devastating, after heavy rain and wind battered the top of the South Island on Saturday.

King said homes in his district had again been flooded, which was devastating for the residents who suffered through a similar torrent only two weeks ago.

"Flying over some of the more urban areas, there's just not the impact on those urban areas, so we are not talking hundreds or thousands houses or households.

"But for those who have had their houses impacted, alongside their land, the effect is just devastating."

King said it was the most devastating event to hit the district in his lifetime.

Thompson said people in the cut-off settlements of Tapawera, Tadmor and Mārahau were doing okay.

A crew went by helicopter to the isolated areas on Saturday to do welfare checks and assess emergency medical needs.

Thompson said no immediate concerns were found at the three isolated settlements.

"A paramedic went with them and they did do some assistant, but more from a, you know, people having their medications and things that they need.

Meanwhile, motorists across the top of the South Island are still being urged not to travel if they can avoid it.

Civil Defence said anyone driving should take extreme care, and expect hazards from fallen trees, slips and debris on the roads.

Drivers needed to take extra care between Rai Valley and Renwick due to flooding.

State Highway 6 remains closed in Nelson, between Bisley Ave and Richardson St due to a slip, and between Belgrove and Murchison due to slips and flooding.