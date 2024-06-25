Fog hits flights at Auckland Airport

File photo: RNZ

Fog affecting flights at Auckland Airport this morning has led to some disruption of Dunedin services.

It follows fog disruption in the city of sails yesterday.

RNZ reports that more than a dozen flights in and out of Auckland have been delayed or cancelled so far today.

Dunedin Airport's website shows two inbound flights - from Auckland and Christchurch - have been cancelled, as have those planes' departing flights.