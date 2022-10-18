Former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma quits Parliament

Gaurav Sharma. Photo: NZ Herald

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma, who was removed from Labour's caucus in August for breaching confidentiality and losing his colleagues' trust, says he has resigned and plans to start a new centrist party.

Sharma said he has been informed that the Labour Party and the prime minister plan to use the waka-jumping legislation to remove him from Parliament six months before the next election, and decided to resign as an MP to ensure a by-election.

However, the prime minister rejected that, saying the party is not considering using the legislation, and Sharma's decision would unnecessarily cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sharma announced the news of his resignation in a social media post this afternoon.

"I have sincere concerns that this underhanded move will mean people of Hamilton West will have no voice in Parliament for 6 months preceding the next General Election," he said.

He said he would be running as a candidate in the by-election.

"I will be running as a candidate in the by-election because I do want to send a message to the government that you can't silence the voice of the common man," he said.

"Concurrently with the by-election, my intention is to launch a new centrist party with focus on outcomes and action rather than on ideologies."

In a statement as Labour's leader, Jacinda Ardern said the party's position on Sharma and the waka jumping provisions had not changed.

"We have not, and are not, considering invoking the waka jumping provisions, nor do I know the basis of Gaurav Sharma's speculation," she said.

"Gaurav may wish to reconsider his decision given he is unnecessarily costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars to trigger a by-election he then intends to stand in.

"We consider it unnecessary and wasteful given the General Election is scheduled for 2023."