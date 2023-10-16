Former MP Kiri Allan moves to consulting

Kiri Allan resigned from her ministerial portfolios in July. Photo: RNZ

Former Labour cabinet minister Kiri Allan has launched a consultancy business, days after a disappointing election result for the party and with charges against her before the courts.

Allan resigned her ministerial portfolios in July this year after crashing a ministerial car in Wellington and returning a breath test result over the legal limit.

She was charged with refusing to accompany an enforcement officer and careless driving.

She pleaded not guilty, through her lawyer, to the charge of refusing to accompany an enforcement officer in September, and the case has been adjourned until early November.

She did not stand for re-election on the East Coast.

The business she has launched is called KLA Consultancy.

On the website, it states: "Kiri Allan has a reputation for getting things done."

"A clear analytical and strategic thinker, she will provide candid advice as to the most effective and efficient way to get projects across the line," it reads.

"She had also been described as a 'chaos-tamer', a leader, an effective decision maker and a catalyst for forward-looking change."

Allan told RNZ the aim of the business was to "help others to troubleshoot problems".

"It allows me to have freedom in choosing what projects to take on, and enables me to have time to think about where I want to add value in the future - but there's no rush to do that yet. For now, play to strengths, help out where I can add value on a project-by-project basis."