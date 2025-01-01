Child reportedly killed in Hamilton stabbing incident

One person is dead and three people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Hamilton overnight.

Police were called to an address on Douglas Cres in Fairfield at 2.10am, following a report of an assault.

There they found one person dead and three others injured. They were taken to hospital.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the dead person is a child.

"A 34-year-old man was found a short distance from the address with serious injuries and was also transported to hospital, where he remains under police guard," police said.

Five ambulances, two critical care paramedics and two managers also attended the incident.

"Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public."

A scene examination will take place.

Police said the 34-year-old will "face charges in due course".