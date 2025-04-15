Funeral director sentencing: Company 'has not tried to hide'

Fiona Bakulich has been jailed for just over two years. Photo: Lucy Xia

The co-owner of a company which employed a funeral director sentenced for interfering with human remains and obtaining money by deception says it has been an "incredibly painful chapter" for the business.

Fiona Bakulich, a former employee of Tipene Funerals, pleaded guilty to charges in February this year and was sentenced last week to two years and three months in prison.

Francis Tipene. Photo: supplied

Bakulich took payment in 2017 of $3000 for the cost of lining and sealing a casket with zinc, which she kept for herself. Following Cyclone Gabrielle, the casket at Waikumete Cemetery was disinterred, revealing it had not been lined, and the deceased had instead been wrapped in plastic.

In a statement released on social media this afternoon, Tipene Funerals co-owner Francis Tipene said the company carried "a deep sense of responsibility and aroha in caring for our tūpāpaku and their whānau".

"The recent sentencing of our former employee has reopened an incredibly painful chapter, especially for the families who placed their trust in us during their most vulnerable moments. We continue to extend our sincerest apologies and aroha to all those impacted. We see your mamae [pain] and we carry it with us every day."

Tipene said once the lack of a metal liner coffin had been discovered, the company took full responsibility, and ensured that a metal liner was provided as soon as possible.

Tipene said it was the funeral company who reported the matter to police.

"We have not tried to hide. We have not deflected. We have responded with open hearts, taken responsibility, and done what we can to put things right. But we also know that trust, once broken, must be rebuilt over time with truth, humility, and compassion.

"To those who have been hurt, we are truly sorry. And to those who still place their trust in us, thank you. Hard and important lessons have been learnt on our part, since then we have implemented change and tightened up our practices to ensure all tūpāpaku and their whanau are cared for with the upmost integrity, respect, and deep aroha.

"We remain committed to providing a high standard of funeral services to all cultures and communities."

Police also arrested another former funeral director in March, charged with the mishandling of burials and obtaining about $18,000 by deception in alleged offences going back to 2015.

This person, who was not employed by Tipene Funerals, was granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail. They were expected to reappear in June.