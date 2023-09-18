Gang pad raided after member allegedly stabs bar owner

Police raided the Mongols gang property near Burnham after reports of a stabbing. Photo: George Heard

The South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC gang has been raided by police today after an alleged stabbing this morning.

Police have been at the gang pad on State Highway 1 near Burnham south of Christchurch on Monday.

It comes after an alleged violent incident at the pad, the Herald understands.

It’s understood two people were hospitalised.

There was a large Mongols presence in Christchurch over the weekend during a large-scale gang meet-up.

It’s also been revealed today that a patched Mongols gang member allegedly assaulted a publican in Picton while travelling south for the meeting.

Police said a person had been arrested at a commercial premises on High St last Thursday evening around 7pm.

A spokesperson confirmed the offender had reportedly damaged the property and assaulted a worker at the business, who had received minor injuries.

The assaulted worker was a publican, according to Stuff. The incident occurred after two men banged on the packed restaurant’s windows and knocked over a statue outside.

When the publican asked them to stop, one of the men allegedly followed him inside and punched him in the face.

State Highway 1 south of Christchurch was blocked off while police raided the Mongols gang property. Photo: George Heard

He was left battered and bruised, and sporting a black eye, Stuff reported.

The offender ended up fleeing the scene before police arrived, the police spokesperson said, but police inquiries led to officers finding the man at an address on Devon St.

The 33-year-old will appear before the Blenheim District Court today on an assault charge.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said last week police were aware of a planned event in Christchurch over the weekend involving members and associates of the Mongols MC.

Syme said additional police staff would be deployed in the city over the weekend to “closely monitor the behaviour” of those attending the event.

On Friday morning, police were called to a crash involving two motorcycles travelling to the event. The crash on State Highway 1, north of Amberley, was reported to police at 11.25am.

“Nobody was injured and the road was not blocked.”

Police officers spoken to by the Herald say numbers of arrests involving Mongols members are low, especially when compared to others in the city like the Tribesmen MC, or the Comancheros who recently patched over the rival Rebels and took over their Woolston clubhouse.

By Sam Sherwood