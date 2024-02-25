Gold-plated Harleys seized from gang crushed

The distinctive motorbikes were destroyed after being seized in 2019. Photos: NZ Police

Gold-plated Harley-Davidson motorbikes seized from the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang have been crushed by police and turned into scrap metal.

The six distinctive bikes were among $4m in assets seized from the gang in 2019 as part of Operation Nova.

Police said a court approved the destruction of the motorbikes and seven personalised licence plates under new laws targeting organised crime, passed last year.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it was the first time police had sought such a court order.

It was a different approach to previous seizures in which assets were resold and the proceeds used to fight organised crime and drug-related harm.

“It is our view that the design of the motorcycles, and the personalised plates, are very distinctive and are exclusively linked to the Comancheros,” Coster said.

“It is highly likely both the bikes and licence plates would end up back in the hands of the Comancheros.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (L) and Police Minister Mark Mitchell were on hand when the bikes were scrapped.

“It would defeat the purpose of the action police have taken in this investigation.”

He added: “It will be of some reassurance to police and the public that this decision means these bikes, purchased with the proceeds of crime, will not end up back in the wrong hands.”

The bikes were seized in April 2019 as part of a major police operation which targeted senior leadership figures in the gang.

“It is part of an ongoing focus by police on disrupting the illegal activities of organised criminal groups, along with targeting assets they have obtained through their offending,” Coster said.

In all, 18 people were charged through the Operation Nova operation, with charges including participation in an organised crime group and importation of methamphetamine. A former secretary of the Comancheros was deported to Australia this month.

Along with the motorcycles - worth about $100,000 - police seized $400,000 in cash, four Range Rovers, a Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz and Audi vehicles, and designer products and jewellery.